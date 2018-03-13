Facts

14:27 13.03.2018

Austrian Federal President arrives in Kyiv

Austrian Federal President arrives in Kyiv

Federal President of the Republic of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday, the Ukrainian ambassador to Austria Oleksandr Scherba said.

"Welcome to Ukraine, Mr. President Van der Bellen, Mrs. Doris Schmidauer [the President's wife], Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl and the entire Austrian delegation! A three-day visit has begun!" the diplomat wrote on Twitter.

Scherba added: "Cold weather, but a warm welcome in Kyiv!"

As reported, Alexander Van der Bellen is making an official visit to Ukraine at the invitation of President Petro Poroshenko through March 13-15.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Ukraine's ambassador in Vienna slams visit by Austrian deputies to occupied Crimea

Poroshenko greets Austrian president-elect over the win, invites to Ukraine

Firtash fails to prove impossibility of his extradition to U.S. to Austrian court

Germany, Austria have no accusations against Firtash

Russian, Austrian diplomats discuss Syria, Ukraine

No ongoing Austrian proceedings against presidential administration head Lozhkin – media

Austria finishes ratification of EU-Ukraine Association Agreement – Ambassador

Austrian parliament's upper house ratifies EU-Ukraine association agreement - ambassador

LATEST

Poroshenko calls G7not to recognize Russian presidential elections in occupied Crimea

One Ukrainian soldier wounded since Tuesday morning

Canada, Sweden allocate $2 mln to restore Donbas – Ministry for Temporarily Occupied Territories

Ukrainian national team not to participate in 9th stage of Biathlon World Cup in Russia

Pressure on Crimean Tatars intensified prior to presidential elections in Russia – Chubarov

French FM to visit Ukraine on March 23

UK calls on Russia to immediately release all Ukrainian political prisoners

Klimkin calls on Crimean residents to neither vote or help organize presidential elections in Russia

Special pretrial investigation opened against 'LPR' militants

People living in Donbas, Crimea are Ukrainians, they live in Ukrainian territory - Mogherini

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА