Austrian Federal President arrives in Kyiv

Federal President of the Republic of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday, the Ukrainian ambassador to Austria Oleksandr Scherba said.

"Welcome to Ukraine, Mr. President Van der Bellen, Mrs. Doris Schmidauer [the President's wife], Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl and the entire Austrian delegation! A three-day visit has begun!" the diplomat wrote on Twitter.

Scherba added: "Cold weather, but a warm welcome in Kyiv!"

As reported, Alexander Van der Bellen is making an official visit to Ukraine at the invitation of President Petro Poroshenko through March 13-15.