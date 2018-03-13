Special pretrial investigation opened against 'LPR' militants

Luhansk Regional Prosecutor's Office has opened a special pretrial investigation against three Ukrainian citizens involved in the activities of the "sixth separate motorized rifle Cossack regiment named after Matvei Platov" of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) terrorist organization for military opposition and obstruction to Ukrainian law enforcement officers in committing their official duties.

According to the press service of the prosecutor's office, "the investigation established that the terrorists' associates have been participating in the illegal activities of the 'sixth separate motorized rifle Cossack regiment named after Matvei Platov' since January 2015 in the posts of the so-called 'commanders of howitzer and anti-aircraft artillery batteries' and 'commander of a motorized rifle battalion.'"

The report notes that these structural units of the "LPR" terrorist organization carried out military opposition and obstruction in the performance of official duties by law enforcement officers of Ukraine and servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces involved in the holding of the anti-terrorist operation.

"As a result of criminal actions by members of the terrorist organization, servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces who served in Novoaidar and Popasna districts were injured or killed," the report says.

The prosecutor's office opened a special pretrial investigation against militants, because they are hiding from criminal liability.

Criminal proceedings were opened under Parts 2, 3, Article 258, Part 1, Article 258-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Militants face from seven to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment with confiscation of property.