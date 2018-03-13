Facts

10:24 13.03.2018

Special pretrial investigation opened against 'LPR' militants

Special pretrial investigation opened against 'LPR' militants

Luhansk Regional Prosecutor's Office has opened a special pretrial investigation against three Ukrainian citizens involved in the activities of the "sixth separate motorized rifle Cossack regiment named after Matvei Platov" of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) terrorist organization for military opposition and obstruction to Ukrainian law enforcement officers in committing their official duties.

According to the press service of the prosecutor's office, "the investigation established that the terrorists' associates have been participating in the illegal activities of the 'sixth separate motorized rifle Cossack regiment named after Matvei Platov' since January 2015 in the posts of the so-called 'commanders of howitzer and anti-aircraft artillery batteries' and 'commander of a motorized rifle battalion.'"

The report notes that these structural units of the "LPR" terrorist organization carried out military opposition and obstruction in the performance of official duties by law enforcement officers of Ukraine and servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces involved in the holding of the anti-terrorist operation.

"As a result of criminal actions by members of the terrorist organization, servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces who served in Novoaidar and Popasna districts were injured or killed," the report says.

The prosecutor's office opened a special pretrial investigation against militants, because they are hiding from criminal liability.

Criminal proceedings were opened under Parts 2, 3, Article 258, Part 1, Article 258-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Militants face from seven to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Russia financed militants who tried to break through Ukrainian army's defense near Krasnohorivka in July 2017 - PGO

Court proceedings against Lazarenko in U.S. enter final stage – Yenin

Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office requests Netherlands to collect voice samples from Saakashvili

Criminal cases could be opened due to sabotage by judges in Kurchenko case

Elita-center director, his associate arrested for seeking $50,000 bribe

Ukraine to continue Saakashvili probes

PGO says court decision to try Yanukovych in absentia in Maidan without infractions

Ukraine to be able to more quickly receive information from U.S., UK, Interpol in anti-corruption sphere - PGO

SBU finds Shepelev's certificate of DPR State Security Ministry, military prosecutor's office investigates the case on state treason article

Almost 1,500 people convicted, subjected to forced labor by so-called 'LPR' courts since 2014

LATEST

Poroshenko calls G7not to recognize Russian presidential elections in occupied Crimea

One Ukrainian soldier wounded since Tuesday morning

Canada, Sweden allocate $2 mln to restore Donbas – Ministry for Temporarily Occupied Territories

Ukrainian national team not to participate in 9th stage of Biathlon World Cup in Russia

Pressure on Crimean Tatars intensified prior to presidential elections in Russia – Chubarov

Austrian Federal President arrives in Kyiv

French FM to visit Ukraine on March 23

UK calls on Russia to immediately release all Ukrainian political prisoners

Klimkin calls on Crimean residents to neither vote or help organize presidential elections in Russia

People living in Donbas, Crimea are Ukrainians, they live in Ukrainian territory - Mogherini

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА