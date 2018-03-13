Facts

10:23 13.03.2018

People living in Donbas, Crimea are Ukrainians, they live in Ukrainian territory - Mogherini

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Affairs and Vice-President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini underlines the inability of the EU to recognize the annexation of Crimea by the European Union and assures that the EU will not forget about the fate of citizens of Ukraine illegally imprisoned on the peninsula.

We must not forget about the [illegally detained] people in Crimea, and as the EU, we are not going to do this. We should not forget about those who are currently behind bars because of violations of international law. We will never recognize an illegal annexation of Crimea by Russia, she said, while speaking to Ukrainian students in Kyiv on Monday.

Mogherini added that borders cannot be changed by military force in the modern world.

I want to say clearly that Crimea is Ukraine and Donbas is Ukraine. And people who live in Donbas and Crimea are Ukrainians ... now a real conflict is taking place and Russia is also responsible for what is happening there, she said.

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Affairs added that the EU is striving to achieve peace by fully implementing the Minsk agreements.

