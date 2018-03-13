Groysman asks law enforcers to check Liashko's statements on 4G tenders

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman has instructed law enforcement agencies to thoroughly check the information voiced by Leader of the Radical Party faction Oleh Liashko about the results of the tender for mobile operators' obtaining licenses for the 4G communications standard.

"Leader of the Radical Party Oleh Liashko has stated that the open tender for the sale of licenses for the 4G mobile communications standard could be conducted not transparently, while the cost of licenses issued could be much higher. The National Commission for Communications Regulation, a body independent of the government, is responsible for holding an open tender. But the government cannot but react to the statement on the possible harm caused to the state," the premier wrote on his Facebook page.

"Therefore I asked law enforcement agencies to thoroughly verify all the facts stated," he added:

Earlier, Liashko at a meeting of the coordinating council of the parliament announced the position of the faction demanding that the results of the tender for mobile operators to obtain licenses for the right to deploy 4G mobile communications in the 1800 MHz band be canceled and licenses be put up at repeated auctions.