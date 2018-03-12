Facts

16:41 12.03.2018

MP Savchenko called in for questioning to SBU due to Ruban's detention

 Independent MP Nadia Savchenko has been summoned for questioning to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on Tuesday, March 13, due to an investigation in criminal proceedings against Volodymyr Ruban, the head of the Officer Corps Center for Prisoner Release, Ukraine's Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko has said.

"The SBU has summoned MP Nadia Savchenko for interrogation tomorrow," Lutsenko said on Monday, when asked about Ruban's detention and attempts to commit terrorist attacks in the center of Kyiv.

He said he was confident that on Tuesday, Savchenko must necessarily arrive at the Security Service of Ukraine, "since every people's deputy should be a model of civic duty, and cooperation with the investigation would be very important for Nadia and for the country."

Lutsenko also noted that as part of the investigation in criminal proceedings against Ruban "the second message in this case will also follow."

"This is a very serious case, and I do not recommend anyone to laugh at individual facts that were made public by the Security Service of Ukraine. We will analyze them in the near future, after respective investigative actions against other persons involved in this terrorist conspiracy," Lutsenko added.

As reported, on March 8, Ruban was detained at a checkpoint in Donbas with an arsenal of weapons. He was bringing these weapons from the occupied territory to the government-controlled part of Donbas.

Ruban is suspected of preparing armed attacks on the highest state officials, preparing a terrorist act with the use of weapons and explosions that could pose a threat to life and health of people.

In addition, Ruban planned "to use mortars, grenade launchers, small arms and explosive devices to carry out an armed attack on the residences of statesmen, political leaders, in particular: Petro Poroshenko, Arsen Avakov, Arseniy Yatsenyuk, Oleksandr Turchynov and others with the purpose of their murder."

According to the suspicion note, Ruban decided to commit a terrorist act to assassinate the president of Ukraine and other top officials, as well as a large number of people in Kyiv to create a "state of chaos, destabilize the internal situation in the state, paint Ukraine to the world community as a state where there is virtually no government power; create conditions under which the forces involved in conducting the anti-terrorist operation will be moved from the Ukraine's east to Kyiv, which "will enable Russia to launch a full-scale offensive and introduce into the territory of Ukraine under the guise of armed 'peacekeeping forces' units of the Russian Armed Forces and illegal armed formations of terrorist organizations "DPR" and "LPR", to continue the military occupation of Ukraine."

Ruban is suspected of committing crimes under Part 1, Article 14, Part 3, Article 258 (preparation of a terrorist attack), Part 1, Article 263 (carrying, possession, acquisition, manufacturing, repair, transfer or sale of firearms, except hunting weapons), ammunition, explosives or explosive devices without statutory permission) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

On March 9, Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv ruled to arrest Ruban for two months.

