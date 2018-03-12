Facts

There is no fatigue from Ukraine in EU – Mogherini

 The European Union has no fatigue in the matter of supporting Ukraine, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and European Commission Vice President Federica Mogherini has said.

I do not see any fatigue in the EU with regard to Ukraine, which is also confirmed by the fact that the EU unanimously supported sanctions [the extension of sanctions against the Russian Federation], and a decision was made on financial assistance to Ukraine, she said at a joint briefing with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in Kyiv on Monday.

At the same time, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Affairs stressed that EU support is directly related to the results of the implementation of reforms in Ukraine.

We are working with Ukraine to provide our assistance to implement political will, meet the expectations of the citizens of Ukraine. There is no fatigue, because we see aspiration and desire of Ukraine ... as an investment in our development of our joint European continent, Mogherini said.

She also drew attention to the fact that the EU has no fatigue in relation to supporting the full implementation of the Minsk agreements. Of course, there is a certain frustration for all of us regarding the lack of progress, she added.

