EU working to make every step as effective as possible, aimed at 'Minsk' implementation - Mogherini on peacekeepers in Donbas

High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and European Commission Vice President Federica Mogherini notes that in the matter of a possible peacekeeping mission in Donbas, the EU is working to ensure that each step is as effective as possible and aimed at implementing the Minsk agreements.

As for the peacekeeping mission, of course, we are working with the UN through the EU member states and with our international partners to ensure that every step is as effective as possible and aimed at the full implementation of the Minsk agreements. Our main goal is to restore peace and especially the territorial integrity of Ukraine, she said at a joint briefing with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in Kyiv on Monday.

Mogherini pointed to the unchanged position of the EU on supporting the territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty of Ukraine and on efforts aimed at the implementation of the Minsk agreements. We stressed the clear responsibility of Russia for this situation, she said.

In turn, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko noted that it is time to clearly support the idea of deploying a UN peacekeeping mission in Donbas, which will operate throughout the occupied territory, including the uncontrolled part of the Russian-Ukrainian state border.