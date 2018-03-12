Facts

14:31 12.03.2018

EU working to make every step as effective as possible, aimed at 'Minsk' implementation - Mogherini on peacekeepers in Donbas

EU working to make every step as effective as possible, aimed at 'Minsk' implementation - Mogherini on peacekeepers in Donbas

 High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and European Commission Vice President Federica Mogherini notes that in the matter of a possible peacekeeping mission in Donbas, the EU is working to ensure that each step is as effective as possible and aimed at implementing the Minsk agreements.

As for the peacekeeping mission, of course, we are working with the UN through the EU member states and with our international partners to ensure that every step is as effective as possible and aimed at the full implementation of the Minsk agreements. Our main goal is to restore peace and especially the territorial integrity of Ukraine, she said at a joint briefing with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in Kyiv on Monday.

Mogherini pointed to the unchanged position of the EU on supporting the territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty of Ukraine and on efforts aimed at the implementation of the Minsk agreements. We stressed the clear responsibility of Russia for this situation, she said.

In turn, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko noted that it is time to clearly support the idea of deploying a UN peacekeeping mission in Donbas, which will operate throughout the occupied territory, including the uncontrolled part of the Russian-Ukrainian state border.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

There is no fatigue from Ukraine in EU – Mogherini

Groysman to meet with Mogherini in Kyiv on March 12

Mogherini to meet with Poroshenko, Groysman during visit to Ukraine - EU delegation

Mogherini to visit Kyiv on March 11-12 - source

Ukraine's envoy to UN doesn't expect progress in peacekeepers' deployment to Donbas any time soon

Yelchenko doesn't consider it advisable to submit issue of bringing peacekeepers into Donbas to UNGA

Ukrainian, Portuguese presidents discuss deployment of UN peacekeepers in Donbas

Mogherini declares support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, condemns Moscow's actions

Groysman and Mogherini agree to focus on reforms in energy, fiscal system and state assets management

OSCE to respect UNSC decisions concerning peacekeepers in Ukraine

LATEST

MP Savchenko called in for questioning to SBU due to Ruban's detention

Poroshenko urges EU to designate Russia as aggressor, help Ukraine acquire defensive weapons

Ukraine won't recognize presidential elections in Crimea, will impose sanctions against its organizers, calls on EU to do the same – Poroshenko

EU prolongs sanctions against 150 persons, 38 entities by 6 months over Ukraine

OSCE SMM to continue monitoring Uzhgorod 'by patrolling' from Ivano-Frankivsk

Hackers steal documents from German govt servers on Brexit, talks with Ukraine, Belarus

Russia should get out of Donbas if it wants to pull Ukraine closer to itself – Volker

Ruban organized illegal supply of first batch of weapons in Nov 2017 – SBU chief

Poroshenko hails NATO's decision to grant Ukraine status of aspirant country

One Ukrainian serviceman killed, one wounded in three enemy attacks over past day

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА