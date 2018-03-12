Facts

13:54 12.03.2018

Poroshenko urges EU to designate Russia as aggressor, help Ukraine acquire defensive weapons

Poroshenko urges EU to designate Russia as aggressor, help Ukraine acquire defensive weapons

 Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has called on the European Union member states to designate Russia as an aggressor state and a party to the conflict in Donbas and facilitate the delivery of defensive weapons to Ukraine from EU member states.

"It is time to facilitate the delivery of defensive weapons by EU member states to Ukraine in keeping with national and international law," Poroshenko said at a news briefing with High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and European Commission Vice President Federica Mogherini in Kyiv on Monday.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Ukraine won't recognize presidential elections in Crimea, will impose sanctions against its organizers, calls on EU to do the same – Poroshenko

EU prolongs sanctions against 150 persons, 38 entities by 6 months over Ukraine

Poroshenko hails NATO's decision to grant Ukraine status of aspirant country

Poroshenko: Language issue should not be on election campaign agenda

Kyiv appreciates Sweden's readiness to participate in UN peacekeeping mission in Donbas – Poroshenko

Poroshenko enacts regulations on special operations forces in Ukraine

Poroshenko welcomes prolongation of U.S. sanctions against Russia

Poroshenko does not exclude holding of special NSDC meeting on energy security soon due to Gazprom actions

NSDC to continue sanctions against Russian banks

Law on Supreme Anti-Corruption Court should be adopted in spring – Poroshenko

LATEST

MP Savchenko called in for questioning to SBU due to Ruban's detention

There is no fatigue from Ukraine in EU – Mogherini

EU working to make every step as effective as possible, aimed at 'Minsk' implementation - Mogherini on peacekeepers in Donbas

OSCE SMM to continue monitoring Uzhgorod 'by patrolling' from Ivano-Frankivsk

Hackers steal documents from German govt servers on Brexit, talks with Ukraine, Belarus

Groysman to meet with Mogherini in Kyiv on March 12

Russia should get out of Donbas if it wants to pull Ukraine closer to itself – Volker

Ruban organized illegal supply of first batch of weapons in Nov 2017 – SBU chief

One Ukrainian serviceman killed, one wounded in three enemy attacks over past day

NATO grants Ukraine status of aspirant country

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА