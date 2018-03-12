Poroshenko urges EU to designate Russia as aggressor, help Ukraine acquire defensive weapons

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has called on the European Union member states to designate Russia as an aggressor state and a party to the conflict in Donbas and facilitate the delivery of defensive weapons to Ukraine from EU member states.

"It is time to facilitate the delivery of defensive weapons by EU member states to Ukraine in keeping with national and international law," Poroshenko said at a news briefing with High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and European Commission Vice President Federica Mogherini in Kyiv on Monday.