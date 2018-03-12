Facts

13:38 12.03.2018

Ukraine won't recognize presidential elections in Crimea, will impose sanctions against its organizers, calls on EU to do the same – Poroshenko

Ukraine won't recognize the results of the invalid elections of the Russian president in the occupied Crimea, will impose sanctions against those involved in their organization, and calls on the European Union to take similar steps, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said.

"In the context of the Russian presidential elections next Sunday, I clearly stated that Ukraine won't recognize fake presidential elections in the temporarily occupied territories and will impose sanctions against those involved in the organization of the electoral process. I called on the European Union to do the same in response to the illegal so-called elections," Poroshenko said at a joint briefing with High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and European Commission Vice President Federica Mogherini in Kyiv on Monday.

Interfax-Ukraine
