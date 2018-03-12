EU prolongs sanctions against 150 persons, 38 entities by 6 months over Ukraine

The Council of the European Union has prolonged the restrictive measures against 150 persons and 38 entities associated with the Ukrainian crisis by six months, until September 15, 2018, the Council of the European Union said on Monday.

The restrictive measures are associated with "actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine," the Council of the European Union said in a statement issued on Monday.

"The measures consist of asset freezes and travel restrictions. They continue to apply to 150 persons and 38 entities," the statement said.

"An assessment of the situation did not justify a change in the sanctions regime. The relevant information and statement of reasons for the listing of these persons and entities were updated as necessary," it said.

"The legal acts will [be] available in the EU Official Journal of 13 March 2018," the statement said.

The document addresses the restrictions expiring on March 15. The EU Committee of Permanent Representatives (Coreper) approved the prolongation of the restrictions on February 21.

"Other EU measures in place in response to the Ukraine crisis include: economic sanctions targeting specific sectors of the Russian economy, currently in place until 31 July 2018; restrictive measures in response to the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol, limited to