Facts

11:52 12.03.2018

EU prolongs sanctions against 150 persons, 38 entities by 6 months over Ukraine

EU prolongs sanctions against 150 persons, 38 entities by 6 months over Ukraine

  The Council of the European Union has prolonged the restrictive measures against 150 persons and 38 entities associated with the Ukrainian crisis by six months, until September 15, 2018, the Council of the European Union said on Monday.

The restrictive measures are associated with "actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine," the Council of the European Union said in a statement issued on Monday.

"The measures consist of asset freezes and travel restrictions. They continue to apply to 150 persons and 38 entities," the statement said.

"An assessment of the situation did not justify a change in the sanctions regime. The relevant information and statement of reasons for the listing of these persons and entities were updated as necessary," it said.

"The legal acts will [be] available in the EU Official Journal of 13 March 2018," the statement said.

The document addresses the restrictions expiring on March 15. The EU Committee of Permanent Representatives (Coreper) approved the prolongation of the restrictions on February 21.

"Other EU measures in place in response to the Ukraine crisis include: economic sanctions targeting specific sectors of the Russian economy, currently in place until 31 July 2018; restrictive measures in response to the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol, limited to

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Poroshenko urges EU to designate Russia as aggressor, help Ukraine acquire defensive weapons

Ukraine won't recognize presidential elections in Crimea, will impose sanctions against its organizers, calls on EU to do the same – Poroshenko

Sanctions to apply to those who help to hold election in Crimea

NSDC to continue sanctions against Russian banks

Role of committee on EU integration should be strengthened in work on respective bills - Mingarelli

EU hopes for holding elections in Ukraine as scheduled

EU, NATO memberships along with democratic system will be Ukraine's national interests

EU court lifts sanctions from MP Serhiy Kliuyev, his account won't be unfrozen yet

EU Delegation to Ukraine hopes for observance of Saakashvili's rights

No justification for delaying implementation of Ukraine-EU Association Agreement – Mingarelli

LATEST

MP Savchenko called in for questioning to SBU due to Ruban's detention

There is no fatigue from Ukraine in EU – Mogherini

EU working to make every step as effective as possible, aimed at 'Minsk' implementation - Mogherini on peacekeepers in Donbas

OSCE SMM to continue monitoring Uzhgorod 'by patrolling' from Ivano-Frankivsk

Hackers steal documents from German govt servers on Brexit, talks with Ukraine, Belarus

Groysman to meet with Mogherini in Kyiv on March 12

Russia should get out of Donbas if it wants to pull Ukraine closer to itself – Volker

Ruban organized illegal supply of first batch of weapons in Nov 2017 – SBU chief

Poroshenko hails NATO's decision to grant Ukraine status of aspirant country

One Ukrainian serviceman killed, one wounded in three enemy attacks over past day

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА