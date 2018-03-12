OSCE SMM to continue monitoring Uzhgorod 'by patrolling' from Ivano-Frankivsk

The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) in Ukraine has not confirmed information about opening an observation mission in Zakarpattia, but has reported increased monitoring in Uzhgorod, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty has reported.

"In response to the recent events in the city of Uzhgorod and its environs, the OSCE SMM increased monitoring in this area," Radio Liberty said on its website on Sunday evening, referring to the press service of the OSCE SMM.

The OSCE SMM notes that they will continue monitoring the situation in Uzhgorod "through continuous patrols" from Ivano-Frankivsk.

On the eve the media reported that on March 10, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that the OSCE had informed him about the opening of an observation mission in Zakarpattia.