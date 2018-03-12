Facts

10:43 12.03.2018

OSCE SMM to continue monitoring Uzhgorod 'by patrolling' from Ivano-Frankivsk

OSCE SMM to continue monitoring Uzhgorod 'by patrolling' from Ivano-Frankivsk

 The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) in Ukraine has not confirmed information about opening an observation mission in Zakarpattia, but has reported increased monitoring in Uzhgorod, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty has reported.

"In response to the recent events in the city of Uzhgorod and its environs, the OSCE SMM increased monitoring in this area," Radio Liberty said on its website on Sunday evening, referring to the press service of the OSCE SMM.

The OSCE SMM notes that they will continue monitoring the situation in Uzhgorod "through continuous patrols" from Ivano-Frankivsk.

On the eve the media reported that on March 10, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that the OSCE had informed him about the opening of an observation mission in Zakarpattia.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

OSCE UAVs fired at in Donbas fifth week in a row

Office of Society of Hungarian Culture of Transcarpathia in Uzhgorod set ablaze by foreigners - Barto

OSCE SMM spots 28 tanks, over 30 other armored vehicles in Donetsk

OSCE mission spotted tanks, howitzers in occupied Donbas - Ukrainian side of JCCC

OSCE SMM observes Ukrainian army advance in western Luhansk region

OSCE observers record over 400,000 ceasefire breaches in Donbas in 2017

SMM OSCE Chief points out importance of protecting civilians living close to contact line in Donbas

Hungarian Foreign Ministry expects from Ukraine's govt security guarantees for Transcarpathian Hungarians

OSCE Commissioner Zanier confirms the need to study state language by all citizens of Ukraine

OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities to visit Uzhgorod

LATEST

MP Savchenko called in for questioning to SBU due to Ruban's detention

There is no fatigue from Ukraine in EU – Mogherini

EU working to make every step as effective as possible, aimed at 'Minsk' implementation - Mogherini on peacekeepers in Donbas

Poroshenko urges EU to designate Russia as aggressor, help Ukraine acquire defensive weapons

Ukraine won't recognize presidential elections in Crimea, will impose sanctions against its organizers, calls on EU to do the same – Poroshenko

EU prolongs sanctions against 150 persons, 38 entities by 6 months over Ukraine

Hackers steal documents from German govt servers on Brexit, talks with Ukraine, Belarus

Groysman to meet with Mogherini in Kyiv on March 12

Russia should get out of Donbas if it wants to pull Ukraine closer to itself – Volker

Ruban organized illegal supply of first batch of weapons in Nov 2017 – SBU chief

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА