17:08 10.03.2018

Hackers steal documents from German govt servers on Brexit, talks with Ukraine, Belarus

A group of hackers who committed a cyberattack on German government servers has stolen a record of talks on Britain's exit from the EU and documents on the EU's negotiations with Belarus and Ukraine, according to German weekly news magazine Der Spiegel.

According to the report, six files were stolen as a result of the attack. It notes that German special services detected the attack before the theft of documents on negotiations with Belarus and Ukraine.

Earlier this month, German Interior Ministry spokesman Johannes Dimroth said that a cyberattack on German government servers had been thwarted immediately after it was detected.

At the same time, he declined to say whether the Russian authorities were behind the attack. Dimroth said that the German authorities were trying to find out how information about the cyberattack had leaked in the media.

