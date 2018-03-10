Groysman to meet with Mogherini in Kyiv on March 12

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman will meet with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini on March 12, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has reported.

According to the report, Groysman and Mogherini will hold a briefing as part of the meeting.

On March 12, Mogherini will also meet with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko. During the meeting, the sides will discuss security in Donbas and prospects for the deployment of a UN peacekeeping force. In addition, the parties will coordinate their positions regarding the non-recognition of illegal Russian presidential elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Sevastopol.

Earlier, the press office of the EU Delegation to Ukraine reported that Mogherini would meet with Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin and Minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons Vadym Chernysh.

In addition, the High Representative will meet with Ambassador Ertugrul Apakan, the Chief Monitor of the OSCE's Special Monitoring Mission, Martin Sajdik, the OSCE's Special Representative to the Trilateral Contact Group, and Alain Aeschlimann, Head of the Mission to Ukraine of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to address the situation on the ground and the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

While in Kyiv, the High Representative will also speak to students at the Taras Shevchenko University, meet with representatives of civil society organizations, and with members of staff of the European Union's Advisory Mission and the EU Delegation to Ukraine.