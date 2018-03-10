Facts

14:57 10.03.2018

Russia should get out of Donbas if it wants to pull Ukraine closer to itself – Volker

Russia should get out of Donbas if it wants to pull Ukraine closer to itself – Volker

U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker has said that Moscow would like to see a pro-Russian government in Ukraine, but the younger generation of Ukrainians is completely lost to Russia, because they see it as an aggressor and occupier, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty has reported.

According to the report, Volker said at the Brussels Forum on March 10 that Russia would like to see a pro-Russian government in Ukraine and restore what it considers to be a "normal situation." However, according to the U.S. diplomat, by invading Ukraine, annexing Crimea and continuing the occupation of its territories, the Russians produced the opposite and received a more unified, more nationalist, more Western-oriented and more anti-Russian Ukraine than has ever existed before.

According to him, this trend deepens every day, and the younger generation of Ukrainians is completely lost to Russia, because "they see them as aggressors, as occupiers."

"So if Russia wants to pursue its objectives of trying to influence Ukraine and pull Ukraine closer to Russia, it got to start by getting out of eastern Ukraine," Volker said.

According to the report, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze and Georgian President Giorgi 

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Belarusian FM, U.S. envoy Volker discuss Donbas settlement

U.S. Hudson Institute's report on UN peacekeeping mission for Donbas reflects actual negotiations – MP Nayyem

U.S., Ukraine working on transfer of Javelin systems to Ukrainian Armed Forces – Volker

U.S. decided to supply Javelin missiles to Ukraine after Russia's refusal help to end conflict in Donbas

Volker thinks resolution of social, economic problems in occupied Donbas will help in his talks with Surkov

Volker, Surkov to discuss humanitarian situation, ceasefire in Donbas, hostages

Volker meets with Ukrainians released from ORDLO

MPs, Volker discuss settlement of conflict in Donbas

Donbas law doesn't contradict Minsk accords, but regulates military operation

Russia to revise its position on Donbas if it finds occupation of Ukraine disadvantageous - Volker

LATEST

Hackers steal documents from German govt servers on Brexit, talks with Ukraine, Belarus

Groysman to meet with Mogherini in Kyiv on March 12

Ruban organized illegal supply of first batch of weapons in Nov 2017 – SBU chief

Poroshenko hails NATO's decision to grant Ukraine status of aspirant country

One Ukrainian serviceman killed, one wounded in three enemy attacks over past day

NATO grants Ukraine status of aspirant country

Ruban actively works with Ukrainian Choice Leader Medvedchuk since 2013

SBU believes Ruban's actions were coordinated from Russia

Security Service prevents large-scale terrorist attacks in Ukraine

Kyiv court arrests head of Prisoner Release Center Ruban for 2 months

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА