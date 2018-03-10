Russia should get out of Donbas if it wants to pull Ukraine closer to itself – Volker

U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker has said that Moscow would like to see a pro-Russian government in Ukraine, but the younger generation of Ukrainians is completely lost to Russia, because they see it as an aggressor and occupier, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty has reported.

According to the report, Volker said at the Brussels Forum on March 10 that Russia would like to see a pro-Russian government in Ukraine and restore what it considers to be a "normal situation." However, according to the U.S. diplomat, by invading Ukraine, annexing Crimea and continuing the occupation of its territories, the Russians produced the opposite and received a more unified, more nationalist, more Western-oriented and more anti-Russian Ukraine than has ever existed before.

According to him, this trend deepens every day, and the younger generation of Ukrainians is completely lost to Russia, because "they see them as aggressors, as occupiers."

"So if Russia wants to pursue its objectives of trying to influence Ukraine and pull Ukraine closer to Russia, it got to start by getting out of eastern Ukraine," Volker said.

According to the report, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze and Georgian President Giorgi