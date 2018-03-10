Facts

11:39 10.03.2018

NATO grants Ukraine status of aspirant country

NATO grants Ukraine status of aspirant country

 NATO has granted Ukraine the status of an aspirant country, which brings the country closer to full membership of the alliance.

"Currently, four partner countries have declared their aspirations to NATO membership: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia and Ukraine," reads a report posted on NATO's website.

The report says that "NATO's door remains open to any European country in a position to undertake the commitments and obligations of membership, and contribute to security in the Euro-Atlantic area."

The report also recalls that at the 2008 Bucharest Summit, the allies agreed that Georgia and Ukraine will become members of NATO in future.

First Deputy Chairwoman of the Verkhovna Rada Iryna Gerashchenko, who represents Ukraine in the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas, in turn, reported on her Facebook page: "This is very important. NATO recognized the status of an aspirant country for Ukraine! Step by step we are moving closer to full membership of the alliance."

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Poroshenko hails NATO's decision to grant Ukraine status of aspirant country

NATO positively assesses pace of defense industry reform in Ukraine – results of meeting of Ukraine-NATO working group

British, Ukrainian law enforcers agree to deepen cooperation in countering cybercrime

Ukraine-NATO Interparliamentary Council meeting under way in Odesa

EU, NATO memberships along with democratic system will be Ukraine's national interests

Ukraine's law enforcement agencies continue to use torture - Amnesty International

NATO doesn't see threat from Russia but ready to response in case of another Ukrainian scenario

Ukrainian Armed Forces can switch to NATO standards before 2020

Prystaiko: Referendum on Ukraine's accession to NATO ineffective

Russia, NATO have no common ground on Ukraine – NATO official

LATEST

One Ukrainian serviceman killed, one wounded in three enemy attacks over past day

Ruban actively works with Ukrainian Choice Leader Medvedchuk since 2013

SBU believes Ruban's actions were coordinated from Russia

Security Service prevents large-scale terrorist attacks in Ukraine

Kyiv court arrests head of Prisoner Release Center Ruban for 2 months

Poroshenko orders SBU chief to take under his personal control case of Prisoner Release Center head Ruban

Poroshenko: Language issue should not be on election campaign agenda

Militants shell Ukrainian army positions 3 times on Thursday, one Ukrainian soldier killed

Ukrainian authorities detain one of Kyiv's captives exchange negotiators in Donbas

У Польщі автобус з українцями потрапив в аварію, є загиблі

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА