NATO grants Ukraine status of aspirant country

NATO has granted Ukraine the status of an aspirant country, which brings the country closer to full membership of the alliance.

"Currently, four partner countries have declared their aspirations to NATO membership: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia and Ukraine," reads a report posted on NATO's website.

The report says that "NATO's door remains open to any European country in a position to undertake the commitments and obligations of membership, and contribute to security in the Euro-Atlantic area."

The report also recalls that at the 2008 Bucharest Summit, the allies agreed that Georgia and Ukraine will become members of NATO in future.

First Deputy Chairwoman of the Verkhovna Rada Iryna Gerashchenko, who represents Ukraine in the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas, in turn, reported on her Facebook page: "This is very important. NATO recognized the status of an aspirant country for Ukraine! Step by step we are moving closer to full membership of the alliance."