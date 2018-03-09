Facts

16:52 09.03.2018

Security Service prevents large-scale terrorist attacks in Ukraine

Security Service prevents large-scale terrorist attacks in Ukraine

Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Hrytsak has said they prevented large-scale terrorist acts in Ukraine.

"We've managed to prevent large-scale terrorist attacks in Ukraine... Thousands of civilians could become its victims, as well as individual politicians, officials and people's deputies," the Security Service chief told reporters in Kyiv on Friday.

"The purpose of these large-scale terrorist attacks in Kyiv would be to destabilize the situation and show Ukraine to the world community as a 'territory of continuous chaos'," Hrytsak said.

He added that such destabilization of the situation was to demonstrate to the world that Ukraine is "a territory of continuous chaos, that there is a civil war here".

"This would give grounds for the Russian Federation to accuse Ukraine of such things, and also would give arguments to turn our European partners and other neighbors away from Ukraine," the head of the Security Service concluded.

Interfax-Ukraine
