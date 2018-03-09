Kyiv court arrests head of Prisoner Release Center Ruban for 2 months

The Kyiv Shevchenkivsky District Court ruled tpp put Volodymyr Ruban, the head of the "Officers' Corps" Center for Prisoner Release, who was detained on Thursday at a checkpoint in Donbas with an arsenal of weapons, under arrest for two months as a pre-trial preventive measure.

A relevant ruling was passed at a court sitting on Friday, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported. Ruban himself refuses to comment on the court ruling.

As reported, on March 8, Head of the Prisoner Release Center Ruban was detained at the check-point in Donbas with an arsenal of weapons. He was bringing these weapons from the occupied territory to the government-controlled part of Donbas.

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko commenting on what happened said that it was "not an accidental detention," and assured that "there will be no release."

Ruban is suspected of committing crimes under part 1 of Article 14, part 3 of Article 258 (preparation of a terrorist attack), part 1 of Article 263 (carrying, possession, acquisition, manufacturing, repair, transfer or sale of firearms, except hunting weapons), ammunition, explosives or explosive devices without statutory permission) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.