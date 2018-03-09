Facts

12:49 09.03.2018

Poroshenko: Language issue should not be on election campaign agenda

Poroshenko: Language issue should not be on election campaign agenda

The language issue should not come into play during the forthcoming election campaigns, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko believes.

"I really would not want the language issue to be on the agenda of the election campaign again. Language should unite and not divide the state. We do not have the right to give the fifth column the chance to get the slightest benefit from this matter in the upcoming presidential, parliamentary and local elections," Poroshenko said at the ceremony of presenting the 2018 Taras Shevchenko National Prize in Kyiv on Friday.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Kyiv appreciates Sweden's readiness to participate in UN peacekeeping mission in Donbas – Poroshenko

Poroshenko enacts regulations on special operations forces in Ukraine

Poroshenko welcomes prolongation of U.S. sanctions against Russia

Poroshenko does not exclude holding of special NSDC meeting on energy security soon due to Gazprom actions

NSDC to continue sanctions against Russian banks

Law on Supreme Anti-Corruption Court should be adopted in spring – Poroshenko

Poroshenko says president has no vacations and cannot transfer his powers to anyone

Poroshenko congratulates Ukraine on victory of country over Gazprom in Stockholm arbitration tribunal

U.S. weapon supplies to Ukraine should begin in few weeks – Poroshenko

Constitutional commission should discuss proposal on Crimean Tatar autonomy - Poroshenko

LATEST

Ruban actively works with Ukrainian Choice Leader Medvedchuk since 2013

SBU believes Ruban's actions were coordinated from Russia

Security Service prevents large-scale terrorist attacks in Ukraine

Kyiv court arrests head of Prisoner Release Center Ruban for 2 months

Poroshenko orders SBU chief to take under his personal control case of Prisoner Release Center head Ruban

Militants shell Ukrainian army positions 3 times on Thursday, one Ukrainian soldier killed

Ukrainian authorities detain one of Kyiv's captives exchange negotiators in Donbas

У Польщі автобус з українцями потрапив в аварію, є загиблі

Sanctions to apply to those who help to hold election in Crimea

ICRC sends over 220 tonnes of humanitarian assistance to occupied Donbas

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА