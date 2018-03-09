Poroshenko: Language issue should not be on election campaign agenda

The language issue should not come into play during the forthcoming election campaigns, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko believes.

"I really would not want the language issue to be on the agenda of the election campaign again. Language should unite and not divide the state. We do not have the right to give the fifth column the chance to get the slightest benefit from this matter in the upcoming presidential, parliamentary and local elections," Poroshenko said at the ceremony of presenting the 2018 Taras Shevchenko National Prize in Kyiv on Friday.