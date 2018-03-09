Militants shell Ukrainian army positions 3 times on Thursday, one Ukrainian soldier killed

On Thursday, militants opened fire on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine three times, as a result of which one serviceman died, the press center of the anti-terrorist operation (ATO) headquarters reported.

"The Russian-occupation troops continue to fire at the positions of the ATO forces and disrupt the agreements of the Trilateral Contact Group about the ceasefire," reads the report posted on the Facebook page on Friday morning.

In the Luhansk sector, militants fired from grenade launchers and heavy machine guns at the defenders of Luhansk.

In the Donetsk sector, Ukrainian fortifications near Avdiyivka were shelled from 82-mm mortars.