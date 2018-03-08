Facts

14:33 08.03.2018

Sanctions to apply to those who help to hold election in Crimea

Sanctions to apply to those who help to hold election in Crimea

Sanctions will apply to people who help to hold election of the Russian President in annexed Crimea, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister for European Integration Olena Zerkal has said.

"Of course, we are already working out this list of people who are collaborators and who take part in election commissions that help to hold the election... This will be a sanction regime," she said on Channel 5 TV on Wednesday.

According to her, the sanctions regime will be difficult to apply directly to people who participated in voting in the annexed Crimea because of a lack of technical ability to track who participated in the voting.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

NSDC to continue sanctions against Russian banks

Rada asks intl community not to recognize legitimacy of Russian presidential elections in Crimea

Constitutional commission should discuss proposal on Crimean Tatar autonomy - Poroshenko

Russia created in Crimea self-reliant grouping capable of carrying threat to coastal territories of entire Black Sea region

It's important that all Ukraine's intl partners clearly state about illegality of holding presidential elections in Crimea

Possibility of holding elections in Russian diplomatic mission in Ukraine depends on Moscow's actions in Crimea

Poroshenko at state treason trial against Yanukovych talks about his visit to Crimea on Feb 27, 2014

So-called 'referendum' on Crimea's independence wasn't announced – Poroshenko

Seizure of administrative buildings in Crimea was carried out by Russian Armed Forces

Video about Poroshenko's arrival in Crimea on Feb 28, 2014 watched in court

LATEST

ICRC sends over 220 tonnes of humanitarian assistance to occupied Donbas

New missile system for Armed Forces could be tested late 2019 – SSAU head

NATO positively assesses pace of defense industry reform in Ukraine – results of meeting of Ukraine-NATO working group

Ukraine reports three attacks on its troops in Donbas, one Ukrainian soldier wounded in past day

Харків'янину, підозрюваному в підробці банківських карт, загрожує до 5 років в'язниці

Court puts deputy education minister's son under house arrest for two months

Mogherini to meet with Poroshenko, Groysman during visit to Ukraine - EU delegation

U.S. envoy for Ukraine negotiations, Polish president's office head discuss support for Ukraine's territorial integrity

Gerashchenko asks Ukrainian war correspondents to share evidence of attacks on them in Donbas with OSCE, CE

Yanukovych's agreement with opposition on Feb 21, 2014 could help resolve situation in Ukraine - Kozhara

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА