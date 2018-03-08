Sanctions to apply to those who help to hold election in Crimea

Sanctions will apply to people who help to hold election of the Russian President in annexed Crimea, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister for European Integration Olena Zerkal has said.

"Of course, we are already working out this list of people who are collaborators and who take part in election commissions that help to hold the election... This will be a sanction regime," she said on Channel 5 TV on Wednesday.

According to her, the sanctions regime will be difficult to apply directly to people who participated in voting in the annexed Crimea because of a lack of technical ability to track who participated in the voting.