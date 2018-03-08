ICRC sends over 220 tonnes of humanitarian assistance to occupied Donbas

Eleven vehicles carrying humanitarian aid from the mission of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have crossed into Donetsk region through the Novotroitske checkpoint, the Ukrainian State Border Service said in a statement.

"In the past 24 hours eleven vehicles carrying over 220 tonnes of food, healthcare sets and construction goods from the mission of the International Committee of the Red Cross have crossed the Novotroitske checkpoint in the direction of the temporarily occupied area of Ukraine," the Ukrainian State Border Service said in a statement released on Thursday.