Facts

13:48 08.03.2018

ICRC sends over 220 tonnes of humanitarian assistance to occupied Donbas

ICRC sends over 220 tonnes of humanitarian assistance to occupied Donbas

Eleven vehicles carrying humanitarian aid from the mission of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have crossed into Donetsk region through the Novotroitske checkpoint, the Ukrainian State Border Service said in a statement.

"In the past 24 hours eleven vehicles carrying over 220 tonnes of food, healthcare sets and construction goods from the mission of the International Committee of the Red Cross have crossed the Novotroitske checkpoint in the direction of the temporarily occupied area of Ukraine," the Ukrainian State Border Service said in a statement released on Thursday.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

ICRC brings over 320 tonnes of food, hygiene items to Donetsk

ICRC brings over 300 tonnes of food, hygienic items to Donetsk

ICRC sends truck with medical goods to Donbas territory uncontrolled by Kyiv

Over 73 tonnes of ICRC relief being transported to Donbas

Ten ICRC humanitarian trucks enter Donbas

ICRC sends over 270 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Donbas

ICRC sends over 190 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Donetsk

Germany additionally allocates EUR 6.5 mln in support of humanitarian activities of ICRC in Ukraine

ICRC delivers more than 20 tonnes of medical supplies, construction materials to Luhansk

ICRC transports more than 120 tonnes of humanitarian aid to uncontrolled territories of Donetsk region

LATEST

Sanctions to apply to those who help to hold election in Crimea

New missile system for Armed Forces could be tested late 2019 – SSAU head

NATO positively assesses pace of defense industry reform in Ukraine – results of meeting of Ukraine-NATO working group

Ukraine reports three attacks on its troops in Donbas, one Ukrainian soldier wounded in past day

Харків'янину, підозрюваному в підробці банківських карт, загрожує до 5 років в'язниці

Court puts deputy education minister's son under house arrest for two months

Mogherini to meet with Poroshenko, Groysman during visit to Ukraine - EU delegation

U.S. envoy for Ukraine negotiations, Polish president's office head discuss support for Ukraine's territorial integrity

Gerashchenko asks Ukrainian war correspondents to share evidence of attacks on them in Donbas with OSCE, CE

Yanukovych's agreement with opposition on Feb 21, 2014 could help resolve situation in Ukraine - Kozhara

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА