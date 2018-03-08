Facts

13:44 08.03.2018

New missile system for Armed Forces could be tested late 2019 – SSAU head

New missile system for Armed Forces could be tested late 2019 – SSAU head

The aerospace sector of Ukraine seeks to start tests of the new Hrim (Thunder) mobile short-range ballistic missile system designed by Pivdenne (Yuzhnoye) Design Bureau (Dnipro) in the interests of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the end of 2019, Head of the State Space Agency of Ukraine (SSAU) Pavlo Dehtiarenko has said.

"We are working on both the missile and the entire system. Unfortunately, the work is not as fast as we would like: there are technological and financial difficulties, both for contractors and for customers. Nevertheless, we expect that by the end of next year it will be possible to demonstrate this complex [to the customer] and test it," Dehtiarenko told Interfax-Ukraine.

He said that the creation of a new missile system is conducted by Ukraine with observance of all the international limitations and regimes with regard to the range of this missile weapon, without exception.

"When so-called couch experts begin to say that it [the missile system] can go beyond these parameters [as for the range], then this is nothing more than idle speculation of outsiders," Dehtiarenko said.

"This is about the same, when they say, for example, that Dreamliner Boeing-737 plane can fly 15,000 km. Yes, maybe, but it should leave half of the passengers: in technology everything is interconnected," he said.

The term of the supply of the new Hrim missile system to the Ukrainian Armed Forces depends, among other things, on the pace of the promotion of the defense cooperation project to create an export version of the missile system in the interest of a foreign partner, Dehtiarenko said.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

More than 100 training exercises involving missile training scheduled for 2017

Ukrainian antiaircraft missile units to hold over 100 drills in 2017

Poroshenko reports about successful test of new missile for military aviation

Ukrainian Air Force conducts successful launches of 16 missiles, today's exercise ends

Ukraine to test-fire missiles, no one can stop it - Poroshenko

Poroshenko: first training launches of guided surface-to-air missiles in southern Ukraine went successfully

No one can stop us, drills fully comply with norms of international law - Poroshenko on Russian threats over missile drills

Ukraine launches missile firing exercises in Kherson region

Ukraine successfully tests own missile - National Security and Defense Council secretary

LATEST

Sanctions to apply to those who help to hold election in Crimea

ICRC sends over 220 tonnes of humanitarian assistance to occupied Donbas

NATO positively assesses pace of defense industry reform in Ukraine – results of meeting of Ukraine-NATO working group

Ukraine reports three attacks on its troops in Donbas, one Ukrainian soldier wounded in past day

Харків'янину, підозрюваному в підробці банківських карт, загрожує до 5 років в'язниці

Court puts deputy education minister's son under house arrest for two months

Mogherini to meet with Poroshenko, Groysman during visit to Ukraine - EU delegation

U.S. envoy for Ukraine negotiations, Polish president's office head discuss support for Ukraine's territorial integrity

Gerashchenko asks Ukrainian war correspondents to share evidence of attacks on them in Donbas with OSCE, CE

Yanukovych's agreement with opposition on Feb 21, 2014 could help resolve situation in Ukraine - Kozhara

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА