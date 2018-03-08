Ukraine reports three attacks on its troops in Donbas, one Ukrainian soldier wounded in past day

Illegal armed formations mounted three attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donbas, one Ukrainian soldier has been wounded in the past 24 hours, the press center of the headquarters of Ukraine's military operations has reported.

"In general, over the past day, the aggressor conducted three targeted attacks at the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and one Ukrainian soldier was wounded by enemy fire. The state of our defender's health is satisfactory. He was taken to a military mobile hospital and provided with the necessary amount of medicines," the press center said on Facebook page on Thursday morning.

In the Luhansk section, the enemy fired using heavy anti-tank grenade launchers and large-caliber machine guns near Luhansk and large-caliber machine guns near Troitske.

In the Donetsk section, militants from the temporarily occupied Staromykhailivka fired the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Krasnohorivka using small arms.