Facts

16:27 07.03.2018

Court puts deputy education minister's son under house arrest for two months

Court puts deputy education minister's son under house arrest for two months

A court has chosen two-month house arrest for the son of Ukraine's First Deputy Education and Science Minister Mykhailo Kovtunets, who is suspected of attacking a courier of an online store, his lawyer, Oleh Matkovsky, has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"They left him under house arrest for two months, until May 4," the lawyer told the news agency on Wednesday.

Matkovsky noted that the defense team did not intend to file an appeal, since this court decision suits them.

As reported, the prosecutor's office approved a notice of suspicion to the son of the deputy education minister due to a robbery attack against a courier of an online store.

Police in Kyiv are investigating the case involving two suspects. At the same time, a source in law enforcement agencies told the agency that three people took part in the attack and that one of them was the son of the first deputy education minister.

The media reported earlier, citing their sources, that the first deputy education minister's son participated in a robbery attack against a courier in order to take possession of an iPhone 8 Plus.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Yanukovych's agreement with opposition on Feb 21, 2014 could help resolve situation in Ukraine - Kozhara

Court extends Yefremov's arrest for two months

Court reschedules hearing on Yanukovych's treason case for March 6 due to absence of lawyers

Court dismisses Yanukovych's lawyers request for Poroshenko's repeat questioning

Kyiv court exempts former Ukrainian Finance Minister Kolobov from criminal liability

Court stops interrogating Poroshenko, session to continue on Thursday

Court permits to question Poroshenko on Yanukovych's treason case via video link from presidential administration building

Yanukovych asked Putin to use troops in Ukraine before publication of letter at UN - Turchynov

Ukrainian citizen Zakhtei sentenced to 6.5 years in Crimea for preparing acts of sabotage

Separatism in Donbas initially funded by Oleksandr Yanukovych – ex-Duma MP Ponomarev

LATEST

Mogherini to meet with Poroshenko, Groysman during visit to Ukraine - EU delegation

U.S. envoy for Ukraine negotiations, Polish president's office head discuss support for Ukraine's territorial integrity

Gerashchenko asks Ukrainian war correspondents to share evidence of attacks on them in Donbas with OSCE, CE

Militants shell residential areas of Schastia, number of buildings damaged, no one hurt

Presidential order to signal start of combined forces' operation in Donbas

AI calls on Ukraine to investigate use of force against demonstrators near Rada on March 3

British, Ukrainian law enforcers agree to deepen cooperation in countering cybercrime

Ceasefire in Donbas should be respected and stabilized by concrete steps – German Foreign Office

Kyiv appreciates Sweden's readiness to participate in UN peacekeeping mission in Donbas – Poroshenko

Mogherini to visit Kyiv on March 11-12 - source

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА