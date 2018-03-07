Facts

16:18 07.03.2018

Mogherini to meet with Poroshenko, Groysman during visit to Ukraine - EU delegation

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini will meet with President Petro Poroshenko, Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin and Minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons Vadym Chernysh during her working visit to Ukraine on March 11-12.

"The visit comes at an important moment for the implementation of crucial reforms related to the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement, and will be an opportunity to renew the European Union's longstanding commitment to the Ukrainian people and their aspirations to build a stronger Ukraine," the press service of the EU Delegation to Ukraine reported on Wednesday.

In addition, the High Representative will meet with Ambassador Ertugrul Apakan, the Chief Monitor of the OSCE's Special Monitoring Mission, Martin Sajdik, the OSCE's Special Representative to the Trilateral Contact Group, and Alain Aeschlimann, Head of the Mission to Ukraine of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to address the situation on the ground and the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

While in Kyiv, the High Representative will also speak to students at the Taras Shevchenko University, meet with representatives of civil society organizations, and with members of staff of the European Union's Advisory Mission and the EU Delegation to Ukraine.

The report notes that the visit will take place a few days before the fourth anniversary of the illegal annexation by the Russian Federation of Crimea and Sevastopol, which the European Union does not recognize as it continues to fully support Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence.

