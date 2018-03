U.S. envoy for Ukraine negotiations, Polish president's office head discuss support for Ukraine's territorial integrity

Special representative of the U.S. State Department for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker has met with head of the Polish president's office Krzysztof Szczerski in Warsaw, Poland.

"Met with Krzysztof Szczerski to discuss how to respond to Russian aggression in the region and support [Ukrainian] territorial integrity," Volker wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.