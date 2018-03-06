Facts

16:26 06.03.2018

Yanukovych's agreement with opposition on Feb 21, 2014 could help resolve situation in Ukraine - Kozhara

Yanukovych's agreement with opposition on Feb 21, 2014 could help resolve situation in Ukraine - Kozhara

Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Leonid Kozhara (December 24, 2012 through February 23, 2014) believes that the agreement between former President Viktor Yanukovych and representatives of the opposition on the settlement of the crisis, which was signed on February 21, 2014 with the mediation of European diplomats, could have helped resolve the crisis situation in the country at the time.

"Full and unconditional implementation of the agreement could have settled the crisis situation not only within Ukraine, but also the crisis situation of Ukraine at the international level," he said on Tuesday during his interrogation as a witness in the Yanukovych treason case in the Obolonsky District Court of Kyiv.

Kozhara noted that after his resignation on February 23, he could not check how international partners were contributing to the implementation of this agreement, but before that he had been in constant contact with the then foreign ministers of Germany and Poland, Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Radoslaw Sikorski.

"On their part, I heard guarantees that the EU supports and insists on the full implementation of this agreement," he said.

According to him, each participant and signatory of the document, in accordance with established practice, received a separate authentic copy of the agreement.

Kozhara also said that in accordance with the law and the provision on the Foreign Ministry, all international treaties were kept in the ministry, but at the time of his resignation from the post such a document had not been received from the Presidential Administration.

In addition, he said that on February 21, he was in contact with Yanukovych, who had long talks with the foreign ministers of Germany, France, Poland and representatives of the opposition before lunch. Then, according to the schedule, the ex-president was supposed to leave for Kharkiv to participate in a "meeting of deputies of all levels."

At the same time, the witness noted that he had had contact with Yanukovych before 18.00 on February 21.

According to him, the Foreign Ministry was not then blocked due to protests on the Maidan and he could, albeit with problems, get to the ministry and fulfill his duties as minister.

Kozhara also said he knew nothing about threats to Yanukovych's life.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Court extends Yefremov's arrest for two months

Court reschedules hearing on Yanukovych's treason case for March 6 due to absence of lawyers

Court dismisses Yanukovych's lawyers request for Poroshenko's repeat questioning

Kyiv court exempts former Ukrainian Finance Minister Kolobov from criminal liability

Yanukovych lawyers' questions to Poroshenko were irrelevant, have themselves to blame for losing chance to question witness

Poroshenko doesn't know where Yanukovych's Feb 2014 agreement with opposition is

Court stops interrogating Poroshenko, session to continue on Thursday

Poroshenko at state treason trial against Yanukovych talks about his visit to Crimea on Feb 27, 2014

So-called 'referendum' on Crimea's independence wasn't announced – Poroshenko

Seizure of administrative buildings in Crimea was carried out by Russian Armed Forces

LATEST

Militants shell residential areas of Schastia, number of buildings damaged, no one hurt

Presidential order to signal start of combined forces' operation in Donbas

AI calls on Ukraine to investigate use of force against demonstrators near Rada on March 3

British, Ukrainian law enforcers agree to deepen cooperation in countering cybercrime

Ceasefire in Donbas should be respected and stabilized by concrete steps – German Foreign Office

Kyiv appreciates Sweden's readiness to participate in UN peacekeeping mission in Donbas – Poroshenko

Mogherini to visit Kyiv on March 11-12 - source

Klimkin thanks Ukrainian police for solving crimes related to arson attacks on Hungarian culture center in Uzhgorod

Ukrainian socialists focus on EU, NATO

Ukraine, Sweden to sign defense cooperation agreement – Poltorak

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА