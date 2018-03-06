Yanukovych's agreement with opposition on Feb 21, 2014 could help resolve situation in Ukraine - Kozhara

Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Leonid Kozhara (December 24, 2012 through February 23, 2014) believes that the agreement between former President Viktor Yanukovych and representatives of the opposition on the settlement of the crisis, which was signed on February 21, 2014 with the mediation of European diplomats, could have helped resolve the crisis situation in the country at the time.

"Full and unconditional implementation of the agreement could have settled the crisis situation not only within Ukraine, but also the crisis situation of Ukraine at the international level," he said on Tuesday during his interrogation as a witness in the Yanukovych treason case in the Obolonsky District Court of Kyiv.

Kozhara noted that after his resignation on February 23, he could not check how international partners were contributing to the implementation of this agreement, but before that he had been in constant contact with the then foreign ministers of Germany and Poland, Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Radoslaw Sikorski.

"On their part, I heard guarantees that the EU supports and insists on the full implementation of this agreement," he said.

According to him, each participant and signatory of the document, in accordance with established practice, received a separate authentic copy of the agreement.

Kozhara also said that in accordance with the law and the provision on the Foreign Ministry, all international treaties were kept in the ministry, but at the time of his resignation from the post such a document had not been received from the Presidential Administration.

In addition, he said that on February 21, he was in contact with Yanukovych, who had long talks with the foreign ministers of Germany, France, Poland and representatives of the opposition before lunch. Then, according to the schedule, the ex-president was supposed to leave for Kharkiv to participate in a "meeting of deputies of all levels."

At the same time, the witness noted that he had had contact with Yanukovych before 18.00 on February 21.

According to him, the Foreign Ministry was not then blocked due to protests on the Maidan and he could, albeit with problems, get to the ministry and fulfill his duties as minister.

Kozhara also said he knew nothing about threats to Yanukovych's life.