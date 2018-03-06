Militants shell residential areas of Schastia, number of buildings damaged, no one hurt

Representatives of the Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) have registered the shelling of residential quarters in the village of Schastia (Luhansk region) from mortars and small arms, as a result of which houses and farm buildings of local residents were damaged, as well as a building of a kindergarten.

"The Ukrainian side of the JCCC informs that the militants of the Russian occupation administration, ignoring the agreements on the establishment of a truce from 00.01 on 05.03.2018 along the entire contact line in eastern Ukraine, passed by the Trilateral Contact Group on February 28, 2018, in Minsk, violated the truce," while using weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements to shell residential areas of the village of Schastia," the Ukrainian side of the JCCC said on Tuesday.