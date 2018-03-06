British, Ukrainian law enforcers agree to deepen cooperation in countering cybercrime

Representatives of the police of Ukraine and Great Britain have discussed cooperation in the field of cybersecurity and the fight against organized crime in view of the surge in crimes.

This was discussed during the meeting in London of Head of the National Police Serhiy Kniazev and Head of International Relations at National Crime Agency (NCA) of the United Kingdom (NCA) Steve Reynolds and Head of the British National Cyber Crime Unit (NCCU) Oliver Gower, the press service of the National Police of Ukraine reported.

"Kniazev and Reynolds agreed to deepen cooperation between law enforcement agencies of the two countries and sign a Memorandum of cooperation, and also discussed cooperation in countering certain types of crimes," the Ukrainian law enforcement agency reported.

During the meeting with the head of the Ukrainian police, the British cybercrime department official stressed the importance of joint actions in counteracting such types of crimes.

"Recently, there has been an increase in the number of Russian-speaking criminal groups operating in cyberspace in the UK, and our task is to jointly counter such crimes," Gower said.

Kniazev noted that in a few years the cyberpolice will become the basis of the entire criminal police unit.