Ceasefire in Donbas should be respected and stabilized by concrete steps – German Foreign Office

The German Federal Foreign Office calls on all parties to the conflict in Donbas to take further steps to implement the Minsk agreements.

"It is an important signal that the parties to the conflict in eastern Ukraine have agreed to renew the ceasefire," a spokesman for the Federal Foreign Office said in a statement on Monday, March 5.

The statement notes that civilians in the conflict zone have to endure great suffering, especially in the winter months, so it is necessary to immediately stop the fighting and ensure a sustainable ceasefire.

"What matters now is that the ceasefire be respected and stabilized by concrete steps. These include the withdrawal of heavy weapons, the disengagement of troops and the clearing of mines," the German Federal Foreign Office said.

"We urge all parties to comply with arrangements and take further steps to implement the Minsk agreements," the report says.