Kyiv appreciates Sweden's readiness to participate in UN peacekeeping mission in Donbas – Poroshenko

Ukraine is grateful to Sweden for its readiness to participate in the UN peacekeeping mission in Donbas, Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko has said.

"We are very grateful to you not only for the decision to support this initiative of Ukraine, but also as a country that has a huge experience in peacekeeping around the world, for the decision and readiness to take direct part in this operation," Poroshenko said at a meeting with Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist in Kyiv on Monday.

The head of state noted that Ukraine appreciates the role of Sweden in ensuring peace and stability in Europe and Ukraine.

Earlier, at the talks with Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak, Hultqvist announced Sweden's readiness to participate in the UN peacekeeping mission in Donbas, to prevent the conflict from becoming the "frozen" conflict.