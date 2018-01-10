Protesters block four roads to checkpoints on border with Poland

Activists have blocked roads in Lviv region near the Shehyni-Medyka and Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne checkpoints on the border with Poland, the press service of the patrol police department in Lviv region has reported.

Participants in a rally say they are unhappy with changes in the customs legislation regarding rules for the movement of goods across the state border, which entered into force on January 1, 2018. According to patrol police, dozens of activists walk on pedestrian crossings near the checkpoints.

As a result of negotiations with protesters near the Shehyni border crossing point, it was agreed that ten vehicles would be let go every 30 minutes in order to avoid a conflict between protesters and people who want to cross the border.

According to the main office of the State Fiscal Service in Lviv region, in the village of Rosnivka, Yavoriv district, 10 kilometers from the Krakivets-Korczowa checkpoint, people protesting against changes in customs legislation also blocked the road. Traffic on this section slowed, with picketers periodically letting vehicles go in both directions.

According to the regional office of the State Fiscal Service, other checkpoints on the border with Poland operate as normal.

According to the main office of the National Police in Volyn region, a similar rally began on the road near the Yahodyn border checkpoint.

"At 09.10, near the village of Starovoitove in Liuboml district, protesters, by constantly walking on a pedestrian crossing, partially restricted the traffic on the Kyiv-Kovel-Yahodyn international highway. Seventy people are participating in the rally. More than 40 police officers are guarding public safety," reads the report.

Law enforcers urge protesters to observe legislation and not to allow violations of public safety.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada introduced restrictions on tax-free shipments of goods to individuals by international postal and express mail, reducing their number to no more than three within a calendar month with a total invoice value of up to EUR 150. The restrictions will come into force on January 1, 2019.

However, amendments regulating duty-free importation of goods in hand or accompanied luggage up to EUR 500 (up to EUR 1,000 at airports) with a weight of up to 50 kg for those who have left Ukraine for more than 24 hours and enter the country no more than once during 72 hours became effective as of January 1, 2018.

On January 9, the main office of the State Fiscal Service in Lviv region warned about the possible blocking by activists from January 10 of the roads leading to the border checkpoints on the border with Poland.