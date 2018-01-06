Facts

11:21 06.01.2018

Ukraine remains keystone in U.S.-Russian cooperation – Tillerson

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in his first interview in 2018 stressed that Ukraine remains a key issue in the further relations between the U.S. and Russia, U.S. State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert wrote on Twitter.

#RexTillerson on @CNN: The US & #Russia should have a more productive relationship. We have found areas of cooperation in Syria that have led to the near defeat of #ISIS in Syria, but we have made it clear that the keystone is really Ukraine. We have to make progress in #Ukraine," she tweeted.

Interfax-Ukraine
