Tax service searches central office of Kyivstar

Representatives of the tax police on Thursday, January 4, 2018, conducted a search in the office of the Kyivstar mobile operator, company president Peter Chernyshov has stated.

"About 30 tax policemen have come to our main office today. They got through the security officers by simply moving aside our turnstile and presented the ruling of Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky District Court permitting to search our office. What are they looking for with such a large number of people? Three contracts, signed long ago by the company's former management that have already terminated, and some additional documents to them," he wrote on his Facebook page.

Chernyshov noted a trial between Kyivstar and the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine has been lasting for almost two years. The service believes that Kyivstar underpaid a record amount of almost UAH 1.5 billion to the budget of Ukraine.

"We believe that this case was fabricated, since the company always regularly and in full transfers all taxes and fees to the budget of the country. No wonder that we are regularly called taxpayer number one in the communications industry and one of the largest taxpayers in the country. Kyivstar for the 20 years of work had paid UAH 52 billion of taxes and fees to the budget," the president of Kyivstar said.