17:34 04.01.2018

SBU urges ATO participants to refrain from trips to Russia

SBU urges ATO participants to refrain from trips to Russia

The Security Service of Ukraine warns Ukrainians about provocations by Russian special services and calls on participants of the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) in Donbas to refrain from trips to Russia and temporarily occupied territories.

"The Security Service of Ukraine once again emphasizes that the Russian Federal Security Service hunts our compatriots on the Russian territory, and trips to the aggressor country are extremely dangerous," the SBU press center said on Wednesday.

At the same time, the SBU reminded of the story of a Ukrainian citizen, an ATO participant Oleh Nehoda, who has been recently illegally detained by Russian special services in Moscow.

In addition, the Ukrainian special services referred to another example when, in August 2017, a wide public resonance was provoked by the situation when the SBU officers exposed the cynical provocation of Russian special services which purpose was to stage a training involving three citizens of Ukraine - ATO participants - terrorist attacks at critical infrastructure facilities in Moscow, Kurchatov, Kursk and Togliatti. In this regard, the head of the SBU Vasyl Hrytsak called on Ukrainians, especially those who have experience of participation in the ATO, to refrain from traveling to Russia and temporarily occupied territories.

"The warning made by the Security Service of Ukraine regarding the dangers of the stay of Ukrainian citizens on the territory of the Russian Federation is confirmed by numerous documented facts of Russian provocations in the context of a hybrid war. Russian special services are trying to draw Ukrainian citizens into illegal activity, artificially creating compromising situations, and also use family ties to lure our compatriots, first of all ATO participants, to their territory for organizing such provocations," Hrytsak said.

Earlier, the media reported the detention in Moscow of ATO participant, resident of Kyiv Oleh Nehoda, who went to Saratov (Russia) to visit his sister late in 2017.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine appealed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation with a request to confirm the fact and clarify the circumstances of Nehoda's detention in Moscow.

Later, the media reported that Russian law enforcers released Nehoda, he returned to Ukraine.

