Facts

14:14 04.01.2018

Propaganda 'victory' turned into shameful farce - Turchynov on Russia's losses in Syria on Dec 31

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksandr Turchynov has said he regards the Kremlin's statements about victories in Syria as propaganda and notes that they turned into a farce, the NSDC's press service reported on Thursday.

"At least four Su-24 bombers, two Su-35S fighters, an An-72 military transport aircraft and an ammunition depot were destroyed at the Russian Khmeimim airbase on the same day a Russian Mi-24 helicopter was destroyed," Turchynov said.

He stressed that the Russian General Staff and the Russian Defense Ministry had not managed to hide such large-scale losses.

"Putin's propaganda statement on the victory of the Russian military in Syria, with which he launched his fourth presidential election campaign, turned into a shameful farce, and a military parade, which he oversaw on Syrian land, turned into a funeral procession," Turchynov said.

