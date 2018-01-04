Visit by Ukrainian, German foreign ministers to Donbas canceled due to fog - Gabriel

The visit by Ukrainian and German Foreign Ministers Pavlo Klimkin and Sigmar Gabriel to Donbas has been canceled due to fog, the German foreign minister has said.

"We have fog - not a political one, but a real fog," zeit.de quoted Gabriel as saying, with reference to Germany's dpa news agency.

He added that the ministers plan to visit the region in January, "if the weather permits."

The report notes that the foreign ministers planned to meet with members of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in Donbas.

German media outlet Berliner Morgenpost, with reference to Gabriel, said that the ministers would like to repeat the attempt of the trip "in 14 days, if possible." According to the report, the fog was too thick for helicopters.

Earlier reports said that the visit by Klimkin and Gabriel to Donbas on January 4 had been canceled due to adverse weather conditions.