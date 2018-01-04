Facts

17:13 04.01.2018

Visit by Ukrainian, German foreign ministers to Donbas canceled due to fog - Gabriel

Visit by Ukrainian, German foreign ministers to Donbas canceled due to fog - Gabriel

The visit by Ukrainian and German Foreign Ministers Pavlo Klimkin and Sigmar Gabriel to Donbas has been canceled due to fog, the German foreign minister has said.

"We have fog - not a political one, but a real fog," zeit.de quoted Gabriel as saying, with reference to Germany's dpa news agency.

He added that the ministers plan to visit the region in January, "if the weather permits."

The report notes that the foreign ministers planned to meet with members of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in Donbas.

German media outlet Berliner Morgenpost, with reference to Gabriel, said that the ministers would like to repeat the attempt of the trip "in 14 days, if possible." According to the report, the fog was too thick for helicopters.

Earlier reports said that the visit by Klimkin and Gabriel to Donbas on January 4 had been canceled due to adverse weather conditions.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Klimkin informs Gabriel about extremely tense situation in eastern Ukraine

Gabriel says JCCC's work foresees direct contact between Ukrainian, Russian representatives

Gabriel hopes Rada will not consider bill restricting freedom of anti-corruption agencies

Gabriel says Germany will not let Ukrainians down

Berlin, Moscow heavily differ on Donbas peacekeeping - German foreign minister

Lukashenko's attendance of Eastern Partnership summit would send good message

Neither Moscow nor Kyiv says they may want to broaden 'Normandy format' - German FM

German Foreign Minister warns about danger of new escalation in Donbas due to failure to implement Normandy Quartet decisions

Ukrainian, German foreign ministers discuss improving SMM OSCE efficiency

LATEST

Tax service searches central office of Kyivstar

Kyiv court lifts arrest from accounts of former Deputy Income and Tax Minister Ihnatov

SBU urges ATO participants to refrain from trips to Russia

Gerashchenko proposes enlisting ICRC to help locate missing persons in Donbas at TCG talks

Situation with Siemens turbines in Crimea a lesson for international companies - Klimkin

Klimkin supports Macron's idea of combating fake news, especially during elections

Germany ready to help rebuild Donbas, but ceasefire is needed – Gabriel

Law on amnesty was used by 532 people in Ukraine in 2017

Propaganda 'victory' turned into shameful farce - Turchynov on Russia's losses in Syria on Dec 31

Fiscal revenue of Ukraine's consolidated budget almost 27% up in 2017

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА