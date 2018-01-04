Gerashchenko proposes enlisting ICRC to help locate missing persons in Donbas at TCG talks

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) should be enlisted to help find missing persons in eastern Ukraine, Verkhovna Rada First Deputy Speaker and Ukraine's representative to the humanitarian affairs subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group Iryna Gerashchenko has said.

According to her, the issue can be discussed during a meeting of the Normandy Four (Ukraine, France, Germany and Russia).

"In my opinion, getting the ICRC to look for missing persons should be one of the topics discussed by the Normandy Four, the leaders of which facilitated the recent prisoner swap," Gerashchenko said on her Facebook page.

Gerashchenko said ICRC representatives escorted the released prisoners during the recent swap. She added that ICRC workers have also assisted in solving technical and logistical issues, which have arisen.