Situation with Siemens turbines in Crimea a lesson for international companies - Klimkin

Ukraine will find mechanisms of influence on international companies that admit in their activity that Crimea is part of Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has said.

"I believe that this [situation with Siemens turbines in Crimea] has become a sad lesson for all German and not only German business. Now, of course, there are companies that allow their retailers, for example, Volkswagen or Adidas, to consider Crimea part of Russia. We will certainly influence them not only with political, but also legal methods," Klimkin said at a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel in Kyiv on Wednesday, January 3.

He said that Ukraine had made a lot of efforts to ensure that Russia's fraud, as in the case with deliveries of Siemens turbines to the occupied Crimea, could not happen again.