Facts

16:55 04.01.2018

Klimkin supports Macron's idea of combating fake news, especially during elections

Klimkin supports Macron's idea of combating fake news, especially during elections

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has said that it is expedient to make it a law in Ukraine the fight against fake news during elections.

"[French President] Emmanuel Macron announced the law on anti-fake news to protect against misinformation and propaganda, repulse those who use information as a weapon against democracy! Maybe we should also fight fake news in the election period? It would have been nice," Klimkin wrote in his Twitter microblog on Thursday.

As reported, Macron stated his intention to strengthen legal measures to protect the democratic life of France from false news.

"We will develop our legal mechanism to protect democratic life from these false news," - Macron said in his New Year's message.

According to him, social networking platforms will have to act with increased transparency so as to make public the information about advertisers and those who control them, as well as to limit the amount allocated to such content.

Macron announced the preparation of a law directed against false news and said that a draft law would soon be submitted to combat false news on the Internet, especially during the election period.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Situation with Siemens turbines in Crimea a lesson for international companies - Klimkin

Klimkin informs Gabriel about extremely tense situation in eastern Ukraine

Klimkin happy with Bulgaria's presidency of EU Council

Klimkin welcomes Italy's OSCE chairmanship

Lawyer Nozdrovska's murder a challenge to state – foreign minister

Merkel, Macron call for Russia to return offices to JCCC in Donbas, exchange prisoners

Ukrainian, German foreign ministers to visit Donbas in 2018

Ukraine's exports to Canada in 2017 up by 76%, and imports by 93% - Klimkin

Ukraine may open new consulate general in Canada in 2018 - Klimkin

Klimkin sees no direct threats to visa-free regime

LATEST

Tax service searches central office of Kyivstar

Kyiv court lifts arrest from accounts of former Deputy Income and Tax Minister Ihnatov

SBU urges ATO participants to refrain from trips to Russia

Visit by Ukrainian, German foreign ministers to Donbas canceled due to fog - Gabriel

Gerashchenko proposes enlisting ICRC to help locate missing persons in Donbas at TCG talks

Germany ready to help rebuild Donbas, but ceasefire is needed – Gabriel

Law on amnesty was used by 532 people in Ukraine in 2017

Propaganda 'victory' turned into shameful farce - Turchynov on Russia's losses in Syria on Dec 31

Fiscal revenue of Ukraine's consolidated budget almost 27% up in 2017

National Guard servicemen detain militant in Donetsk region

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА