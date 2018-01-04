Klimkin supports Macron's idea of combating fake news, especially during elections

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has said that it is expedient to make it a law in Ukraine the fight against fake news during elections.

"[French President] Emmanuel Macron announced the law on anti-fake news to protect against misinformation and propaganda, repulse those who use information as a weapon against democracy! Maybe we should also fight fake news in the election period? It would have been nice," Klimkin wrote in his Twitter microblog on Thursday.

As reported, Macron stated his intention to strengthen legal measures to protect the democratic life of France from false news.

"We will develop our legal mechanism to protect democratic life from these false news," - Macron said in his New Year's message.

According to him, social networking platforms will have to act with increased transparency so as to make public the information about advertisers and those who control them, as well as to limit the amount allocated to such content.

Macron announced the preparation of a law directed against false news and said that a draft law would soon be submitted to combat false news on the Internet, especially during the election period.