Law on amnesty was used by 532 people in Ukraine in 2017

The provisions of the amnesty law passed in late 2016, which could be also applied to the participants in the anti-terrorist operation (ATO), were used by 532 people as of December 7, 2017, that is, before the expiration date of the law.

"Thanks to the active position of military prosecutors, as of December 7, 2017, the provisions of the law were applied to 532 people," the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine reported on Thursday.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada on December 22, 2016 passed bill No. 4255 "On Amnesty in 2016," taking into account the proposals of the head of state.

Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko signed this law in early September of 2017. It came into force on September 7, 2017 and was valid until December 7.

According to the information of military prosecutors, the law on amnesty could have been applied to some 1,722 persons who participated in the ATO, of whom 1,195 have the status of a combatant.