Fiscal revenue of Ukraine's consolidated budget almost 27% up in 2017

Fiscal revenue of Ukraine's consolidated budget in 2017 totaled UAH 841.1 billion, which is 26.7% up year-over-year.

The State Fiscal Service reported on its website, referring to live data, UAH 651.6 billion was sent to the national budget and UAH 189.5 billion to local budgets.

Revenue of the general fund of the national budget from the State Fiscal Service totaled UAH 633 billion, which is UAH 3.7 billion more than the target set by the Finance Ministry (0.6% more).

The authority said that the largest growth was seen for VAT paid for imported goods – UAH 69 billion (38%).

Revenue from individual income taxes and duties grew by 25% or UAH 15 billion. UAH 9.6 billion was sent from profit tax of enterprises (17.6% more than in 2016), while the consolidated budget received UAH 9.4 billion or 17.4% more from VAT paid for goods and services made and provided in Ukraine.

Revenue from excise duty paid for excisable goods produced in Ukraine grew by UAH 8.6 billion or 15.7%, from deposit use royalties – by UAH 4.2 billion or 10.5%, from imports duty – by UAH 2.3 billion or 11.3%.

Taxes paid to the consolidated budget last year reached UAH 961.1 billion, which is UAH 202.7 billion or 26.7% more than in 2016. The national budget received UAH 771.6 billion.

The State Fiscal Service refunded VAT for the amount of UAH 120.1 billion since early 2017.

Revenue from single social security tax accounted for UAH 180.8 billion, which is UAH 49 billion more than in 2016.