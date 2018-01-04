Facts

13:07 04.01.2018

National Guard servicemen detain militant in Donetsk region

Servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine have detained a militant, a resident of Donetsk, connected with illegal armed groups operating in Donetsk region.

"A citizen, born in 1985, a resident of the city of Donetsk, has a connection with illegal armed formations, the so-called 'DPR,'" the Ukrainian Interior Ministry said on its Facebook page on Thursday.

The suspect was detained and transferred to the Vuhledar police station of the main office of the National Police of Ukraine in Donetsk region on suspicion of committing a crime under Part 1, Article 260 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (the creation of militarized or armed formations not envisaged by law, and participation in their activities).

