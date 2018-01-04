Rada relaxes construction on territory of military units for 2018

The Verkhovna Rada in the law on the national budget of Ukraine for 2018 permitted construction on the territory of military units without town-planning documents in 2018.

According to the law published in the Holos Ukrainy newspaper, the relaxation concerns construction and reconstruction works on the territory of military units and organizations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as on land parcels of defense enterprises working under a contract with the state.

The new requirement permits the designing of construction works without obtaining town-planning conditions and restrictions, and also abolishes permits for the construction of facilities with minor and average consequences (CC1 and CC2) in the territories of military units.

In addition, the Verkhovna Rada has ordered the Cabinet of Ministers to amend legal acts to simplify construction of military units in the area of the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO).