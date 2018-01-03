Stab wounds found on Nozdrovska's body, there are no suspects yet – police

According to preliminary results of the forensic examination, stab wounds were found on the body of murdered lawyer Iryna Nozdrovska, but the final cause of death has not been established yet, the National Police of Kyiv region reported.

"We do not have the results of a final official examination yet. These data are preliminary. There is no definitive cause of death. There are stab wounds, but we cannot yet say what exactly she died from," head of the Kyiv region's national police communication department Mykola Zhukovych told Interfax-Ukraine agency on Wednesday.

According to him, the theory about the rape has been dropped. Law enforcers work through the remaining lines of investigation, there are no suspects yet.

Answering the question when the final results of the examination are to be expected, Zhukovych said: "We do not conduct it. We think that on Friday there will be some results of our investigation."

As reported, human rights activist and lawyer Nozdrovska disappeared at the end of 2017 and was found dead in a river in Vyshgorod district, Kyiv region, on January 1. Her body was sent to a forensic medical examination. The police have opened a criminal proceeding on counts of deliberate murder.

Bloc of Petro Poroshenko MP Mustafa Nayyem said that Nozdrovska for a long time sought a verdict for the murderer of her sister, Svitlana, who was killed in a road accident in September 2015.

"The woman was knocked down by a drunk driver, the nephew of the chairman of Vyshgorod District Court, Dmytro Rossoshansky. Despite the obvious nature of the crime, relatives sought justice for more than two years. Lawyer Iryna Nozdrovska personally oversaw the case, spoke in court, and due to this she repeatedly received threats from the defendant and his relatives," he wrote on his Facebook page.

"In June last year, she managed to achieve justice. Rossoshansky was sentenced to seven years in prison. On December 27, the court heard an appeal. The court rejected an appeal lodged by the killer's lawyers, sent the case to a trial court and extended the defendant's arrest for 60 days. The father of the accused threatened Iryna: 'You will end badly.' And two days later, on Friday, December 29, Iryna disappeared," Nayyem said.

Vitaliy Serheyev, a former fiancé of Nozdrovska, was interrogated as a witness as part of the investigation. According to him, he last saw Nozdrovska in August 2017.

On January 2, Zhukovych said the investigation is working out four main theories of Nozdrovska's murder. "Her professional activity. The second is more specific, on the last case of a traffic accident. The next is hooliganism, and another version is that, that someone wanted to rape her," the spokesman said.