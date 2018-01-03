Ukraine's Navy continues reforming command, control structure – Voronchenko

Ukraine's Navy in 2018 will continue reforms and building up capabilities, Navy chief Ihor Voronchenko has said.

"Building up capabilities, ensuring reform plans are met and development are the main tasks for 2018," he said, noting the Navy was tasked with defending Ukraine's mainland from the sea and in the Anti-Terrorist Operation zone.

"Last year we completed navigation training," Voronenko said, noting that four modern Gyurza-M ships were added to the fleet. He said the Navy would soon decide plans for the Vinnytsia corvette.

"The vessel is already at the docks. We're checking out the hull, deck machinery, and electrical gear," he said.