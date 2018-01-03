Facts

15:51 03.01.2018

Ukraine's Navy continues reforming command, control structure – Voronchenko

Ukraine's Navy continues reforming command, control structure – Voronchenko

 Ukraine's Navy in 2018 will continue reforms and building up capabilities, Navy chief Ihor Voronchenko has said.

"Building up capabilities, ensuring reform plans are met and development are the main tasks for 2018," he said, noting the Navy was tasked with defending Ukraine's mainland from the sea and in the Anti-Terrorist Operation zone.

"Last year we completed navigation training," Voronenko said, noting that four modern Gyurza-M ships were added to the fleet. He said the Navy would soon decide plans for the Vinnytsia corvette.

"The vessel is already at the docks. We're checking out the hull, deck machinery, and electrical gear," he said.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Ukraine could declare 2017 Year of Navy

Ukraine may lose its navy if no new ships are built

Rada adopts new version of bill on public service with 261 votes in favor

Rada adopts new version of law on state service under 261 votes in favor

EU to assist Ukraine in reforming civil service - Tombinski

Reforming military to meet NATO standards to continue – Poroshenko

New patrol police formation principle to be used in reformation of court, customs systems, other agencies – Yatseniuk

New patrol police formation principle to be used in reformation of court, customs systems, other agencies - Yatseniuk

Ukrainian Navy to celebrate its holiday on first Sunday of July – decree

Ukrainian Defense Ministry not planning to transfer Navy headquarters from Odesa to Mykolaiv

LATEST

Court upholds decision to deny Saakashvili status of person in need of protection

Stab wounds found on Nozdrovska's body, there are no suspects yet – police

Some Ukrainians released from ORDLO suspected of aiding enemy

Gabriel says Germany will not let Ukrainians down

Saakashvili calls on opposition to coordinate future mass rallies

Court moves hearing of appeal on Saakashvili's house arrest to Jan 11

Groysman sells UAH 8.8 mln worth of real estate to his wife's company

ATO HQ reports 2 wounded servicemen amid 6 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in past 24 hours

Poroshenko expects deliveries of lethal weapons from U.S. in 2018

Militants fire on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions in Donetsk region on Tuesday using infantry armament and mortars

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА