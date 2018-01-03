Facts

15:34 03.01.2018

Gabriel says Germany will not let Ukrainians down

German Federal Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel has said that Berlin will continue to do everything to find a solution to the crisis in Donbas that would bring peace to this region, the German Embassy in Kyiv has reported on its Facebook page.

According to the report, Gabriel is heading to Kyiv on Wednesday, January 3, and to the contact line near Mariupol (Donetsk region) on Thursday, January 4.

According to the embassy, during his visit to Ukraine, the German foreign minister will hold political talks, in particular, with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin and members of the OSCE international monitoring mission in eastern Ukraine.

The subject of negotiations with the Ukrainian authorities will also be the course of reforms in Ukraine, in particular, the fight against corruption, the report says.

"Last year we saw the most violent months in eastern Ukraine since the signing of the Minsk agreements. There are still too many shots in Donbas. There are still a lot of heavy weapons in the Donbas region," Gabriel said before his flight to Ukraine.

At the same time, the minister noted that two encouraging signals had been given by the recent exchange of hundreds of detainees and the agreement on a Christmas truce.

"It has to go on line this. Today I'm flying to Kyiv and tomorrow to Mariupol in order to show people in Ukraine that we will not let you down. For us, this conflict is neither frozen nor forgotten, quite the contrary, it is highly topical and highly dangerous. We will continue to do everything in order to find a solution to this crisis that would finally bring peace to this region," he said.

