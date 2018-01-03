Facts

14:04 03.01.2018

Saakashvili calls on opposition to coordinate future mass rallies

Saakashvili calls on opposition to coordinate future mass rallies

The former Georgian president and the leader of the Movement of New Forces party, Mikheil Saakashvili, has called on all opposition forces in Ukraine to coordinate future mass rallies and other actions.

"I want to call on all true opposition forces of Ukraine, regardless of their opinion about each other, to sit down and decide together on the dates of future rallies and other subsequent actions," he told reporters after a session of Kyiv Court of Appeal in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Saakashvili noted that such coordination of actions was needed for greater effectiveness of rallies.

"I do not want unilateral actions and initiatives so that there are no attempts to call it 'Mikhomaidan,' 'Saakashvili's rallies' or 'rallies in support of Saakashvili,'" he said.

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Court upholds decision to deny Saakashvili status of person in need of protection

Court moves hearing of appeal on Saakashvili's house arrest to Jan 11

Saakashvili's defense team says recordings expertise 'falsified'

Amsterdam confirms Saakashvili's right to Dutch citizenship

Saakashvili to sue SBU, prepares lawsuit at ECHR due to 'abduction'

Saakashvili not to come for questioning to SBU on Tuesday

Saakashvili to visit SBU for questioning on Dec 26

Saakashvili cannot come to SBU for interrogation on Dec 22 due to court session

Saakashvili publishes open letter to Poroshenko

Poroshenko's press secretary releases photocopy of Saakashvili's letter

LATEST

Stab wounds found on Nozdrovska's body, there are no suspects yet – police

Ukraine's Navy continues reforming command, control structure – Voronchenko

Some Ukrainians released from ORDLO suspected of aiding enemy

Gabriel says Germany will not let Ukrainians down

Groysman sells UAH 8.8 mln worth of real estate to his wife's company

ATO HQ reports 2 wounded servicemen amid 6 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in past 24 hours

Poroshenko expects deliveries of lethal weapons from U.S. in 2018

Militants fire on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions in Donetsk region on Tuesday using infantry armament and mortars

Ukrainian, German foreign ministers to hold talks in Kyiv, visit Donbas on Jan 3-4

Over 300 militants exposed by police in Donetsk region in 2017

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА