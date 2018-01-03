Saakashvili calls on opposition to coordinate future mass rallies

The former Georgian president and the leader of the Movement of New Forces party, Mikheil Saakashvili, has called on all opposition forces in Ukraine to coordinate future mass rallies and other actions.

"I want to call on all true opposition forces of Ukraine, regardless of their opinion about each other, to sit down and decide together on the dates of future rallies and other subsequent actions," he told reporters after a session of Kyiv Court of Appeal in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Saakashvili noted that such coordination of actions was needed for greater effectiveness of rallies.

"I do not want unilateral actions and initiatives so that there are no attempts to call it 'Mikhomaidan,' 'Saakashvili's rallies' or 'rallies in support of Saakashvili,'" he said.