Facts

11:38 03.01.2018

Groysman sells UAH 8.8 mln worth of real estate to his wife's company

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has sold real estate for UAH 8.797 million to Magigrand Ltd.

According to information in the unified state register of income declarations of persons authorized to perform the functions of the state or local government, Groysman declared the receipt of income from the sale of immovable property on December 30, 2017.

In the prime minister's income declaration for 2016, the ultimate beneficiary of Magigrand Ltd. is his spouse, Olena Groysman, who owns 80% of the company's total capital.

