Ukrainian, German foreign ministers to hold talks in Kyiv, visit Donbas on Jan 3-4

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel will pay a working visit to Ukraine on January 3-4, 2018; while in Kyiv, Gabriel will hold negotiations with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin, after which the two will visit Donbas, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"The role Germany is playing together with France within the Normandy format framework to oppose Russia's aggression will be a key subject of the negotiations. In this context, the ministers will discuss further joint steps aimed at restoring Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty and freeing Ukrainian political prisoners held in Russian prisons," it said.

Klimkin and Gabriel will also discuss aspects of "dynamic and productive" bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and Germany.

"In particular, the joint initiative of the Ukrainian and German foreign ministers regarding the Year of Languages is being implemented successfully. Qualitative growth of economic and investment cooperation indicators is observed. The German government is providing considerable practical assistance in carrying out systemic reforms in Ukraine," the ministry said.

During the negotiations, the two foreign ministers also plan to sign a bilateral agreement on employment of family members of employees of the diplomatic and consular establishments, it said.

"Pavlo Klimkin and Sigmar Gabriel will also make a joint trip to an area near the line of contact in Donbas," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.